China's president offers US possible trade concessions

President Xi Jinping has set the stage for a possible effort to resolve a worsening conflict with Washington over technology and trade by promising to cut auto import taxes, improve intellectual property protection and boost imports.

Xi's pledges at a business conference Tuesday came as Chinese diplomats filed a World Trade Organization challenge over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminum — one aspect of a sprawling U.S.-Chinese trade spat.

Xi promised progress on U.S. priorities including opening China's banking industry and boosting imports but didn't address key irritants such as a requirement for foreign companies to work through joint ventures with local partners.

He sought to position China as a defender of free trade and cooperation, despite its status as the most-closed major economy.

—————

GENEVA (AP) — China is filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization against U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum products.

The Geneva-based trade body said Tuesday that China has requested 60 days of consultations with the United States to resolve the dispute.

If the two sides can't agree on a solution, the next step could be for Beijing to request a ruling from a panel of trade experts.

China claims the duties of 25 percent on imports of steel and 10 percent on imports of aluminum products breach international trade rules.