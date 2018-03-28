Chinese space station to fall to Earth

Space agencies and monitors around the world have said that a defunct Chinese space station may fall to earth 'in days'.

The eight-ton Tiangong-one was launched in 2011 as a prototype for a manned station in 2022. However, the China National Space Administration announced in 2016 that it had lost contact and control of the station. A spokesman for the European space agency said: "it can be surmised that Tiangong-one will break up during its atmospheric re-entry and that some parts will survive the process and reach the surface of earth."

According to projections by NASA, Tiangong-one, or "the heavenly palace," could re-enter the atmosphere over a major city and scientists will not know until a few hours before it happens.

