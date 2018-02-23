Chris Soules' motion to dismiss denied by Iowa Supreme Court

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld a district court decision to deny Chris Soules' motion to dismiss.

Attorneys for the former reality TV star filed a motion to have the charge against him dismissed.

Soules is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident for his involvement in a crash in Buchanan County last April that took the life of Kenneth Mosher.

Authorities say Soules was behind the wheel when his pickup truck rear ended the tractor Mosher was driving.

In the ruling on Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court agreed with the district court's January 5 denial of the motion.

A scheduling conference to determine future court dates in the case is scheduled for next week.