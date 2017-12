Since KWQC's Emma Hogg flipped the switch on the Christmas music at our media partner, Mix 96's, station some seasonal favorites have played hundreds of times.

From Nov. 6 through Dec. 6, the song "Jingle Bell Rock" played 286 times.

Mix 96 says three versions rotated: Bobby Helms, Brenda Lee and Hall & Oates.

What are your favorite Christmas songs? Send KWQC your three favorites on Facebook, Twitter or through our TV-6 news app.