Church remembers victims of gun violence

Anyone passing by one Davenport church is reminded of lives lost to gun violence in our community.

This is the second year the First Presbyterian Church has been displaying t-shirts in honor of victims. More than two dozen shirts bear the names, dates, and ages of those lost to gun violence, dating back to 2013. This weekend's homicide makes 27 shirts.

“We’re not going to forget those innocent victims, and deliver that secondary message to families that we have not forgotten their loved ones,” said Reverend Richard Miller.

The shirts are a traveling memorial from church to church. The next stop is the Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport. After that, it will go to these churches: First Baptist Church, Trinity, St. John Methodist, Bethel AME, Sacred Heart Cathedral, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian.

