Churches United Executive Director steps down after 19 years

After 19 years of service, the Executive Director is stepping down.

During Anne Wachal’s tenure with the Churches United Board of Directors, eight new emergency food pantries were developed, including food pantries opened to serve the hungry on weekends and evenings. She also oversaw the first bi-lingual food pantry in the Quad Cities.

Churches United is an association of more than 130 churches in the greater Quad Cities area. As the Executive Director. Wachal helped oversee 25 food pantries, 3 hot meal sites and Winnie’s Place, a shelter for women.

Ms. Wachal will step down as the Executive Director at the end of this year to return to her native Ohio.

