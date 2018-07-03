Churches United launches Thanksgiving in July food drive

One million people received food through a Churches United food pantry last year. The faith-based non-profit organization just launched its Thanksgiving in July food donation drive to help restock the shelves at its 24 area emergency food sites.

Demand for food increases over summer when kids are out on break and away from school meals. So during the month of July, the community is asked to help meet the greater demand by donating non-perishable food items and paper products.

There are several drop-off locations, including Quad City Fareway stores, K & K Hardware, Caddy's, Dewey's Cafe at the Bettendorf Library, and QC Core Chiropractic. Donations can also be dropped off at the Churches United offices on Tech Dr. in Bettendorf.

You can also donate to the Churches United yellow vintage truck during the Bettendorf 4th of July parade, which starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4th.

When asked why there continues to be a need for food, executive director Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes said, "Changes in government programs, loss of jobs, cutbacks on jobs and also people just moving into the area."

He says homelessness is also an issue with people who are not necessarily staying at shelters, rather living from "couch to couch".

The pantries are also supported by volunteers and more than 100 Quad City churches that are members of Churchs United.

