Churches United names interim leader

Churches United has announced that the Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes has been selected to serve as Interim Executive Director.

Dr. Grimes will continue the tradition of Christian faith-based leadership until a new Executive Director is chosen to replace Anne Wachal, who stepped down in December.

Dr. Grimes has been active in the ministries of Churches United for much of his adult life. The past president of Churches United's board of directors currently serves on the board executive committee as Finance Director for the 57-year-old organization.

Dr. Grimes also serves on numerous boards and committees in the Quad-Cities area. He is a commissioner and Chairman of the Board for the Moline Housing Authority; serves on the State of Illinois Council on Aging, and is President of the Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging.