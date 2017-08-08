Cicada killer wasps are bugging some homeowners

If your windows are open at night you've probably heard plenty of buzzing lately. It's that time of year when the chorus of cicadas is singing in backyards. With the cicadas also comes a predator. It's another big bug area residents have been encountering.

Patty Hodges has some unwanted visitors at her home in Davenport. They started showing up several years ago and each July and August, the cicada killer wasps make a comeback.

"You can't miss them. They look almost like a hummingbird flying by," said Hodges. "I think this year has been one of the more bad years because they just keep coming."

Other residents have noticed plenty around as well.

"They're black and yellow like wasps we're used to seeing. The males don't have a stinger, the females do," said Ray Wolf, Scott County Master Gardener.

The cicada killer can get up to two inches long and Wolf says they're relatively slow moving. The wasps prey on cicadas, which they paralyze and drag down into a tunnel they dig up to two feet into the ground.

"Sometimes you'll find them along the edge of sidewalks, usually in areas where there are big trees," added Wolf.

While they can be intimidating, for the most part, Wolf says the cicada killer is pretty mild-mannered. If you leave them alone, they'll leave you alone.

Hodges, on the other hand, seems to be dealing with a bad batch of the bugs. She says they seem to charge her or anyone that walks out her front door.

"I wish mine were docile, I wouldn't bother them, ya know. Other than fill in their holes," she said.

She's tried many deterrents. Experts recommend using a chemical dust like Sevin around the tunnels to get rid of them. If you have concerning cicada killer burrows in your yard it's recommended you put down repellant at night when they aren't as active.