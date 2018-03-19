Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall during Florida show

A television news photographer, who caught the Cirque Du Soleil accident aftermath on camera, speaks out about what unfolded at the scene of the tragic incident.

It was second nature for local Tampa television photographer to take out his cellphone and start recording after a Cirque Du Soleil performer fell Saturday.

Anthony Allred recalled the moments he witnessed immediately after the tragic accident where the performer ultimately died.

"Out of the corner of my eye I could see something happen and I didn't pay attention until I heard a thud," Witness Anthony Allred said. "And everyone under the whole tent was looking at the guy on the ground. He slid across the floor for a little bit and he didn't move anymore."

"All night it was a bunch of oos and ahhs, and then when the performer hit the floor it was just quiet," Allred said. "And for the next five or seven minutes on the loud speaker they kept saying 'stay in your seats, we're going to make sure that he is okay.' One group of EMS workers rushed to them and they started working on him. And then another group of workers rushed to him...and they just worked on him for about 10-15 minutes and then they asked everybody to leave. Then everybody was outside talking about what they had just seen."

A spokesman for Cirque Du Soleil entertainment group identified the performer as Yann Arnaud, a long-time aerialist.