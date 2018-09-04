Cities make flood preparations

With all the rain over the past several days, the Mississippi River is expected to rise above flood stage. While it is not projected to be a major flood, cities along the river are making preparations for high water.

The river in the Quad Cities is near 13 feet and should rise to its flood stage of 15 feet by Friday. After that, it is projected to rise to 16 feet and stay at that level for several more days.

As a result, the City of Davenport is closing roads in low-lying areas around S. Concord St. The city will also close gates beginning Tuesday, to prevent high river water from backing up into the storm sewer system. Sandbags will be made available to residents.

The City of Rock Island is implementing its flood strategy plan, which includes installing pumps and closing gatewells. Crews have also set-up pumps with hoses to carry the discharge across the bike path.

You can always check the latest River Levels on kwqc.com

