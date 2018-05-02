City of Galesburg Annual Fire Hydrant Testing

The City of Galesburg Water Division in conjunction with the Galesburg Fire Department will begin the annual fire hydrant flushing and testing program on Monday, May 7, 2018.

Hydrant testing will occur Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. The first area to be tested will be the northwest quadrant of the City. Monday's testing will include West Main Street from the square west and North Linwood Road from West Main Street north. General hydrant flushing locations will be posted daily on the City’s website.

There may be a slight drop in pressure or a presence of discoloration from the minerals and sediment that are being flushed out of the system. Service should not be disrupted during the flushing process. The City urges all residents to use caution while traveling around the firefighters and their vehicles and while entering areas of water accumulation during this program.The annual process takes about six to eight weeks to complete.