City Council approves Costco rezoning

Wednesday night, August 23, the Davenport City Council approved the final reading for the Costco rezoning, 10-0.

During last week's city council, the council removed condition B which required an east-west road to be built north of the Costco site.

Davenport Plan and Zoning Commission put the condition on the rezoning ordinance after numerous neighbors, and some members, raised concerns over traffic congestion on 53rd Street.

During the August 16 meeting, the motion was made to take that condition off the ordinance and it passed unanimously.

The project has been a hot-topic in Davenport ever since it was announced in April.

