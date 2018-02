Students at City High, West High, and South East Junior High in Iowa City held a walkout to protest gun violence on February 19.

The walkout began at 11 a.m. and ended at the Old Capital Building.

Once at the Pentacrest, a student read the names of the 17 victims from last week's shooting at Parkland, Florida into a megaphone. Students at the rally repeated the names in unison.

