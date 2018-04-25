City council to vote on riverfront development

The Davenport City Council is set to vote on the initial phase for a riverfront development project at their meeting on April 25.

This project would include the prep work needed to ready an area of Main Street Landing and then later the construction of what's known as a flexible parking lot/event space, or flex space.

"There are already festivals looking to operate out of this flex space," said Alderman-At-Large Kyle Gripp. "You will see food trucks in the afternoons like we discussed this will be a great place for people to come for food trucks. When we have our other festivals that already exist here, like the pop's concert. At that point, it will become a parking lot so we can service the folks coming down to all of our different festivals."

This riverfront plan was created in 2014, but Gripp said the issue with implementing it has been funding. Now, Gripp said this become a priority with city leaders.

"We've committed a million dollars in our CIP budget, our capital improvement budget, and then we have kind of divided out the amenities of the park N-1 through N-6," said Gripp. "And then as funds become available as we develop partnership or as we get grants we will start implementing each zone."

Gripp told TV-6 he doesn't anticipate this initial project being a problem for drivers, but both Bix and RAGBRAI will have to work around the construction.

If the initial $484,000 contract is approved, construction is set to begin in June. Then in July, more funds should become available for the construction portion of the project. KWQC did reach out to Gripp to ask how much this second phase will cost.

Gripp told TV-6 their hope is to complete the area by December.