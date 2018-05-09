City debates whether to rebuild the Captain's Table restaurant

Nearly four months after the Captain's Table burst into flames, Moline city leaders are discussing how to move forward. According to Mayor Stephanie Acri, this is the only restaurant owned by the city. While several community members hope the original restaurant is rebuilt, Acri said their options are "limitless." Right now, officials are deciding whether to rebuild the restaurant as is, build it bigger and better, or put something else in its place.

The city made this post on its Facebook page Tuesday:

"The City of Moline, Illinois is seeking a qualified person or firm to provide architectural, engineering and project management services necessary to prepare all plans and drawings needed, as well as project management oversight, to construct a new Captain’s Table restaurant at the same location as the previous one located at 4800 River Drive in Moline, Illinois. Additional information can be found within the Request for Qualifications."

Last winter, investigators ruled the fire accidental. The city was the beneficiary of the insurance money. Officials said insurance should cover the bulk of the costs, if they choose to rebuild. If more money is needed, city leaders said it will be repaid through a long-term lease with the restaurant operator.

The city hopes to have something built by spring of 2019. If you'd like to weigh in you can email Mayor Stephanie Acri at sacri@moline.il.us or your alderman. More info:

https://www.moline.il.us/215/Mayor