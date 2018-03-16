City employee on leave during criminal investigation in Davenport

A city employee has been placed on administrative leave while the Davenport Police Department conducts a criminal investigation.

According to a news release, evidence of a crime was discovered in a locked, employee-only restroom at the Heritage high-rise building, which is owned by the city. The discovery was made earlier this week. The employee was placed on leave on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials aren't saying what evidence was found, only that police continue to investigate.

The Heritage high-rise is a section 8 housing facility with 120 units in downtown Davenport, according to the city website.

