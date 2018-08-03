City festival tides over bridge construction

Sabula is still having it's fifth annual Island City Days festival, even with the Savanna Sabula bridge still under construction.

Sabula Community Club Chairman, Hank Kramer, is optimistic about this weekend's turnout. "With the bridge being down and the notoriety or publicity that came out of the bridge being down - I actually think we're going to be up from where it was last year," he said. "As long as the weather cooperates."

Kramer believes that the ferry service is an attraction itself and will get more people to the festival. "I think that's kind of a tourist attraction for our area right now," he said. "You know the ferries being nostalgic like they are, there's only a few up and down the Mississippi river compared to the way they used to be. I think it'll be full, every boat load."

Vendors from Savanna have been working with the ferry operator to get supplies to and from Sabula.

The money made from the event will go towards small town projects. Kramer says that a little hiccup like the bridge construction was never going to slow down City Island Days. "We think that this is an untapped resource," he said. "We think it's really a beautiful area, and we'd just like to bring people to the area."