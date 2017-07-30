City in Iowa recovers following tornado

A small city in northeast Iowa still shows the scars of a tornado that hit the picturesque riverfront community earlier this month, but downtown businesses have reopened and visitors are stopping to shop in local stores even as repairs continue.

The Telegraph Herald reports that electric service has been restored to nearly all buildings in McGregor following the July 19 tornado that pummeled the city.

Katie Ruff is the McGregor and Marquette Chamber of Commerce president. She estimates that at least 75 percent of businesses were operational this week.

The tornado heavily damaged two buildings in downtown, an antique store and a tattoo studio. Ruff says crews had to demolish the tattoo studio, but that the owner plans to reopen in another downtown building.