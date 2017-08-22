City leader speaks out on Davenport shootings

Another shots fired call in Davenport this morning, increasing the number of reported shootings are now up to 12 in the last week. Now Davenport city leaders are speaking out as well.

Alderman Ray Ambrose has met with several residents throughout Davenport, some have been closed door and while have been open to the public.

Ambrose told KWQC the crime rate in Davenport this year is worst he's ever seen. He believes some of the shootings are connected to the juvenile car theft epidemic.

Davenport police announced they will add more officers to streets for patrol to fight the issue. But Ambrose went as far as to say this is a battle between the city and juvenile criminals.

“You know we're trying to reassure them that we're doing everything possible and our police department is doing everything possible it’s unfair to the good hard working people of Davenport. But Davenport is not the only city; it's a statewide trend and a national trend that needs to stop,” Ambrose said.

Ambrose says he plans on holding more meetings over the next few days, those will be open to public to further discuss the Davenport shooting uptick

