City leaders working to address vacant properties

There are 800 hundred vacant houses and buildings in the city of Davenport. City leaders say they're an eyesore, but tonight they have a plan to fix the problem, starting with 4 empty houses.

On Walling Court in Davenport sits an abandoned house, that's been collecting more than just dust and the neighbors are feed up.

“It’s not fun to look at it. It's run down, said Erica Krog, a resident in the area.

The house has been in the same condition since Daniel and Erica Krog moved in back in 2013.

“It’s just getting worse and worse and more run down and deteriorated. When are we going to do something about it? Does it have to completely fall down and who will be around when that happens,” said Erica Krog.

Not only do they worry about the structure of the house, but other neighbors also say it's bringing the value of the neighborhood down.

“This is a nice neighborhood and we have got a lot of houses that have had a lot of work put into them, said Jay Detmer, a resident in the area.

Neighbors on Walling Court aren't the only ones having to deal with empty houses.

On Bridge Avenue, it's the same thing and city council members say something has to be done about the 800 hundred vacant properties lingering around in the city.

“When you look at cities across the countries that are dealing with vacant properties, Davenport has a relatively modest problem, but it's a problem for us,” said Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward Alderman.

That's why they are starting a process to obtain properties like Walling Court and Bridge Avenue. Council members say they would go to court and have to prove to the judge the houses are empty. If the judge agrees the city would take over the houses and they can decide what to do with them.

Neighbors on Walling Court say at this point anything is better than the house sitting there.

“It’s possible to renovate it into a living area or a duplex. Something like that, since it's already there we can put it to use,” said Daniel Krog, Erica’s husband.

City leaders say if they get approval for this, one option would be to auction the properties off to the highest bidder.

