City of Bettendorf discusses recent underage tobacco sales

The City of Bettendorf has allowed county and state law enforcement to handle tobacco sale violations for more than 15 years, and they have decided to keep it that way.

At Tuesday's Committee of the Whole Meeting, council members were given the option to pursue civil prosecutions for two recent infractions in town.

"It doesn't appear to be that big of a problem and the council is content with the enforcement that is occurring and didn't see any need to add additional enforcement at this time," said Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn on the council's decision to keep things the same.

Since 2015 five retailers in Bettendorf were cited for selling tobacco to underage persons. In Iowa, people under 18 are not able to purchase tobacco products.

In 2015, the 7 Eleven on Central Ave., Lund's 66 on Spruce Hills Drive and the Walgreen’s on Middle Road were all cited. In 2016 there were zero infractions. So far this year, the Big 10 Mart on Middle Road and the Isle Hotel and Casino were issued citations on Feb. 1. This is according to data provided by the Iowa Department of Justice.

The following are Iowa's penalties for violating the state's ban on underage tobacco sales:

1st violation: $300 fine.

2nd violation within two years: $1,500 fine or 30 day suspension.

3rd violation within three years: $1,500 fine and 30 day suspension

4th violation within three years: $1,500 fine and 60 day suspension.

5th violation within 4 years: Revocation.

Based on data dating back to 2001, the Feb. 1 violation was Big 10 Mart's first. The Isle had been cited once before in 2007.