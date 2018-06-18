City of Bettendorf reviews firework ordinance, is universally adopted in Scott County

The Bettendorf Police Department is reminding residents about its fireworks ordinance.

The department said due to an overwhelming number of firework complaints last year, the city has reviewed and revised the city's ordinance.

The Bettendorf City Ordinance regarding fireworks was universally adopted Scott County wide and now specifies:

• Consumer fireworks are restricted to July 3 and July 4 and can be used from 2:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. each day.

• Residents are allowed to shoot off fireworks on their own property or have permission from the property owner. Individuals may not shoot off fireworks on public property, streets, or in city parks. This includes Middle Park during the fireworks display.

• Fireworks outside of the approved dates and times will not be allowed and the offender is subject to a fine. The fines are as follows: first offense $250.00, second offense $400.00, and third or more offenses $625.00. Both adults and minors are subject to fines for violating the fireworks ordinance.

• If fireworks are being used at a residence and the person responsible for setting off the fireworks does not come forward, the homeowner will be cited for Disorderly House, 5-5A-7 of the City Code, with a fine up to $625.00.

• This ordinance will be strictly enforced by the Bettendorf Police Department.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Chief Keith Kimball at kkimball@bettendorf.org or 563-344-4020.