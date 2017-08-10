Bettendorf to host public forum to discuss food trucks

The city of Bettendorf is inviting the public to attend a public open house that will feature a discussion of about food trucks within the city.

There are currently no ordinances or regulations in Bettendorf in regards to food trucks, and the city wants to collect public opinion on the topic. City officials plan to include a brief presentation, a Q & A session, and a survey.

The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29 from 5:30 to 6:30 at City Hall/Council Chambers, 1609 State Street.