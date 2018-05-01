City of Davenport to make stormwater intake and pipe repairs

On May 2 the right northbound lane of Division Street just north of 4th Street, and the right westbound lane of 4th Street at Division will be closed for stormwater intake and pipe repairs. The work is estimated to be completed by Wednesday, May 9. Travel delays may be possible.

The work is being done in advance of full depth patching scheduled to take place on Division Street between 3rd and 4th Streets in the coming weeks. No further details or dates on the full depth patching were provided by the City of Davenport.

