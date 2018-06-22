City of Davenport activates flood plan

From the City of Davenport:

The city of Davenport has activated its flood plan. The Mississippi River is currently at 12.03 feet and is predicted to reach 15 feet on Monday, June 25 and 16.6 feet on Thursday, June 28. Flood measures will be implemented as the river rises over the course of the next week.

• Closing S Concord between Utah and River Dr, and closing Wapello and Miller between Railroad Ave and S Concord later this afternoon as the river level climbs to 13ft.

• Setting pumps and closing gates to prevent river levels from backing into the storm sewer system in various low lying areas within the City.

• Staging sandbags for individuals impacted by flooding at predicted river levels. These sandbags will be available for pickup beginning this afternoon, Friday, June 22nd, just outside the gate at the Public Works Marquette Facility located at 232 S Marquette St.

In addition, the Riverfront Recreational Trail between Credit Island and Marquette will close sometime this weekend due to water over the path.

Additional flood plan measures will be implemented as river level forecast and actual river level changes occur.

In related news, the Duck Creek Recreational Trail remains closed between Jersey Ridge and Kimberly Roads following recent flash flooding. This section of trail should re-open by Monday, June 25th.

We will issue our next update on conditions and actions to be taken on Monday, June 25th.

Please be reminded not to play, wade, walk, bike or drive through floodwater. Flood currents can present hazardous conditions, not to mention the hidden dangers that could lie within the floodwater. It can take just 12 inches of water to float a car, and 6 inches to knock you off your feet. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Crews will be monitoring conditions and are prepared to respond as needed.

