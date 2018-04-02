City of Davenport announces Sterilite road work

The City of Davenport has posted to its Facebook page announcing Division Street will be partially closed beginning next week.

On Tuesday, April 10 Division will be closed just north of 76th Street and just south of Slopertown Road to install an intersection for truck traffic into Sterilite. This will be the beginning of a three-traffic-improvement project slated to be completed this year.

The first project will install turning lanes adjacent to the Soccer Complex, the complex will be accessible just south of the construction zone.

The work is estimated to be finished by mid-June depending on the weather.