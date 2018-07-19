City of Davenport announces new Parks and Recreation Director

Chad Dyson has been selected as Davenport’s new Parks and Recreation Director. Chad has more than 18 years of management experience in public parks and recreation.

“I am excited and honored at this tremendous opportunity to lead an outstanding parks department,” said Chad Dyson when accepting the position, “I am looking forward to working with the City of Davenport team to further enhance the parks system and the experiences that are offered and enjoyed.“

Chad holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sports, Health, Leisure, and Physical Studies from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa and a Master’s degree in Recreation Administration from Aurora University, Aurora, Ill. He completed the Community Leadership Program of the Iowa City Chamber of Commerce in 2017.

Chad and his wife Erin have four children; Cade, Hayden, Jace, and Beckham.

