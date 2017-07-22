City of Davenport expecting to close roads, facilities due to flooding

The City of Davenport has announced that certain areas along the Mississippi River will likely be closing if river levels reach expected flood stages over the next few days.

Officials are predicting that the river will crest at 17.4 feet on Tuesday. Therefore, the following roads, recreation areas, and facilities will close if the river reaches its anticipated crest.

Roads:

• S Concord is closed between River Dr and Utah.

• Gaines St south of River Dr will be closed sometime Sunday or Monday.

• Beiderbecke will be closed at Harrison and at Priester Dr sometime Sunday or Monday.

• Perry St at River Dr and Pershing St at River Dr will be closed sometime Monday.

• Lane reductions will be placed on River Dr at Warren, Sturdevant and Pershing sometime Monday.

Recreation

• Credit Island will be closed sometime late Sunday or Monday.

• The riverfront bike path between Marquette and Credit Island will see water over the road beginning Sunday. The bike path between Credit Island and LeClaire Park will be closed beginning Monday.

• LeClaire Park will be affected on Monday.

• The boat docks at Marquette, Credit Island and S Concord may remain in place or removed. Removal or further security will be determined in the coming day.

Facilities

• Crews will begin placing appropriate flood protection at Modern Woodmen Park on Sunday.

• Access to the Compost Facility is available via Rockingham Rd/Hwy 22 to Wapello to Railroad Ave.

• The River’s Edge, the Freight House, and Union Station will all remain open for business.

City officials say that they are already in the process of setting up water pumps to prevent the river from backing up into the storm sewer system. All the necessary flood gates will be closed as well.

Crews will continue to monitor conditions for as long as needed.

