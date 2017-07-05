City of Davenport reinstates ban on fireworks

The city of Davenport is reinstating a ban on fireworks within city limits. The Davenport City Council voted on the measure Wednesday evening.

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch told KWQC that they made the decision after waiting to see what the public's response would be over the Fourth of July holiday. The council ultimately decided that the new state law hasn't worked out well because of some citizens' irresponsibility and the multitude of complaints.

Over the course of the next few days, police will be responding to fireworks calls and giving out warnings to citizens to stop shooting them off. Moving forward, the city will be working to decide what new laws and ordinances will be put in place.

