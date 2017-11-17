City of Davenport extending "No Sticker Yard Waste"

The city of Davenport will be extending its No Sticker Yard Waste weeks through Friday, Dec. 1 to help residents clean up fallen leaves.

After the 1st, an Earth Cycle Yard Waste sticker will be required on all yard waste bags placed for pickup.

Residents can dispose of their bagged yard wastes and brush for free by dropping it off at the Compost Facility through the 1st. After the 1st, disposal rates will apply.

The facility's summer hours will end on Thursday, Nov. 30, with winter hours beginning Friday, Dec. 1. The facility will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 for the holiday.

You can find more information on hours and directions on their website:

www.cityofdavenport.com/compost.