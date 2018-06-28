City of Davenport offers free rides to "cool destinations"

With the heat index reaching well over 100 on Friday, June 29th and Saturday, June 30th, Davenport CitiBus has announced it will provide free bus service on both dates to help connect individuals with locations to chill out at as the temperature rises.

Some of the suggested locations were: Dohse Pool, just a 3-minute walk from the stop at S Concord on Route 1, Fejervary Family Aquatic Center, just a 4-minute walk from a stop at 9th and Division on Route 9, and the Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center, located along Route 2.