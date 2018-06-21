City of Davenport releases lane reductions for Bix at 6

The city of Davenport has released the route for Thursday night's Bix at 6. There will be a lane reduction be closed along the race route with thorough traffic controlled by volunteers and police at intersections.

Temporary No Parking will also be in effect along a portion of the race route for motorists and participants safety.

There will also be training runs on Thursday, June 28, July 5 and July 12 at 6 p.m.

You can find more information on the Bix by visiting this website.