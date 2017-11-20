City of Davenport reminds residents of garbage, recycling information

The city of Davenport is reminding residents that the 'No Sticker Yard Waste' has been extended by one week, along with other information regarding garbage, yard and recycling habits.

Residents disposing of garbage are being reminded that all solid waste collection will be one day late with Thursday and Friday collection dates due to Thanksgiving. Thursday's collection will be on Friday, Nov. 24 and Friday's will be on Saturday, Nov. 25. Residents will also be able to place up to three additional bags of garbage outside of their cart without an extra sticker between Friday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 29.

For residents wanting to dispose of yard waste, the city will be extending the 'No Sticker Yard Waste' through Friday, Dec. 1. After the 1st, an 'Earth Cycle Yard Waste' sticker will be required.

Residents can also dispose of loose or bagged yard wastes and brush for free and can do so by dropping it off at a Compost Facility through Dec. 1. After the 1st, rates will apply. Facility summer hours will end on Thursday, Nov. 30 with winter hours beginning on Friday, Dec. 1st.

For leftover boxes, tissue paper, envelopes, paper, magazines, steel cans, clean aluminum foil and more can be recycled. For locations, you can go to the city's website, www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/solidwaste and the ReCollect tool to find out more.

