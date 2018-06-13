City of Davenport teases Portillo's pictures on Facebook

The City of Davenport's Facebook page is causing quite a bit of a stir after a post to their page Tuesday.

"What about this summer heat? Wouldn’t a shake with cake be the perfect afternoon treat?" the post asks.

The cup, which is strikingly similar to that of a Portillo's Restaurant cup immediately went viral in the Quad Cities having residents asking if, when and where it would be going.

Wednesday morning, the city posted another picture of a tasty hot dog from Portillo's Restaurant.

"Is it too early to start thinking about lunch? Brandon doesn't think so."

We have reached out to the city and hope to hear soon if there is a Portillo's coming. If and when they confirm anything with us, we will be updating this story.