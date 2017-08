City of Davenport wants to be a RAGBRAI host city

The Davenport City Council will take up a resolution supporting the city’s application to be a RAGBRAI host city in 2018 during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Also on the agenda, the city of Davenport wants to be the original RAGBRAI host city in 2022 for the rides’ 50th anniversary.

Davenport was the end point city in 1973 when the annual ride began.