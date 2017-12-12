City of Davenport workers hang warm clothes for needy

Many of us put ornaments on trees this time of year, but employees with the City of Davenport have taken the holiday tradition in a new direction.

City workers are hanging warm winter clothes like gloves, socks, and hats on the iron fence outside city hall at Harrison and 4th Streets.

Anyone who does not have enough clothing to stay warm is welcome to take any of the items.

The wind chill in Davenport dropped to 4 degrees Fahrenheit overnight.

“Any donated items that remain after Christmas will be donated to an outside agency,” according to a post on the City of Davenport Facebook page.