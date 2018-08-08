City of Dubuque creates ordinance that allows 'controlled livestock grazing'

The city of Dubuque has created a program that allows targeted, controlled livestock grazing within city limits.

One of the Goats on the Go goats eats weeds at a Dubuque County property on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

Controlled livestock grazing is a practice that uses goats or sheep to manage an area of land, usually to control invasive species.

The city program is called the Controlled Livestock Grazing Program. It allows a grazing contractor to get a yearly city permit for $300 in order to operate within city limits. Traditionally, livestock were only allowed on agriculture-zoned land.

Goats on the Go - Dubuque is a company that worked with the city to create this program. This business has 57 goats that will clear land for anyone who rents them.

Owner Peg Harbaugh explained, "someone will call us with a project which is typically overgrowth, vegetation that has grown out of control.”

She and her husband, Tim Harbaugh, will come to the property and set up an electric fence to contain the goats, and then let the animals do their thing.

"Thirty five to 40 goats should take three to five days to clear an acre, and that would be mature goats. Our herd has some young babies so it will take them a little bit longer," Peg explained.

She said there are many reasons why someone might want goats to clear a portion of land.

"Safety is a concern for many people," she said. "If you can’t get up there to cut weeds, or if you’re allergic to a certain species.”

There are also environmental perks. "There’s no burning, there’s no chemicals," Peg said.

Goats also do a great job of eating invasive species. "They eat the bad stuff, they eat some of the good stuff, too, but in doing that they are purging the bad and giving the good things a chance to regrow," Peg explained.

Tim Hodge is having the goats clear about an acre of his hilly land. He said, "we had struggled for years in how we could get up there and sort of clean it up."

Now he can enjoy watching the goats and the clear land when they're all done.

"The grand kids love it for the zoo effect, and I love it because it’s getting something done that we’ve struggled with," Hodge said.

Within the city program, contractors are only allowed to have the livestock graze for up to 30 days in a 12-month period. They also have to give the city 48 hour notice before moving to a new location.

The Harbaughs look forward to more people renting their goats.

Peg said, "they’re really amazing. It’s amazing what they can accomplish.”