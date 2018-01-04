City of Dubuque receives grant for Eagle Point Park

A grant worth $320,000 could soon help improve Eagle Point Park in Dubuque.

The grant awarded to Eagle Point Park comes through the State Revolving Fund, an initiative put in place to encourage sustainability.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources presented this grant to help preserve the 164-acre park. This comes after the park became part of the National Register of Historic Places.

The city says it will use the money towards the Eagle Point Park Environmental Management Plan, which it implemented last year.

The State Revolving Fund helps with the design and construction of Iowa water and wastewater infrastructure. Those involved explained how the money will be used in the park, specifically when it comes down to planning for stormwater.

"[We're] looking at where that water goes, but doing that in an ecological way," said Marie Ware, the Leisure Services Manager for the City of Dubuque. "So doing it with methods that may be native, native prairie grasses or wildflowers things like that. [It] could be other kinds of things, anything that helps absorb that water into the soil."

The city applied for the grant before being placed on the National Register of Historic Places, but now they have collected a large sum of money to fund projects in the park.

This grant from the Iowa DNR becomes part of a much bigger project for the park.

"We have two REAP grants, which is Resource Enhancement and Protection grants, we have a land and water conservation grant, and we have a little bit of money that was also city money set aside," Ware said. "So in total, we actually have for the project we have $978,000."

This grant through the State Revolving Fund will focus on areas that have dealt with erosion, overgrown vegetation, or improving the conditions for those who use the space as their natural habitats.

This project was originally put into place in 2017, and the city plans to spend this year planning and researching the best options for the park.

They hope to begin work in early 2019.