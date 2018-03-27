City of Galesburg considers new ordinance for food trucks

The City of Galesburg is one step closer to a new food truck ordinance.

Currently, food trucks can only operate on private property. The new ordinance would expand that to certain public streets and parking lots as well as parks.

The city attorney says it should not cause too much competition for brick and mortar businesses.

“The food truck zones, we were careful to create zones where a food truck wouldn’t be operating in front of or directly across from those existing restaurants,” said City Attorney Brad Nolden.

City council will vote yes or no for the ordinance on Monday, April 2.

LeClaire and Bettendorf are also discussing the possibility of food trucks.

Davenport has already established an ordinance

