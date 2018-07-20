City of Marshalltown picking up after tornado touches down Thursday

The city of Marshalltown is picking up after a tornado touched down Thursday.

Our crews on scene tell us the downtown area took a direct hit and was left with significant damage. No injuries have been reported.

The curfew for the city was lifted at 5 a.m., however, officials are urging residents to avoid the downtown area.

Our crews said the hospital is without power and the air conditioning is being run by a generator. The emergency room is still open and patients will be moved to urgent care at 6:30 a.m.

7,000 residents are waking up without power, and officials say it could take a couple of days to fully restore the power for those affected.

We will be updating this story as