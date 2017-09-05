City of Moline discusses 2018 Capital Improvement Program

The Moline City Council met on Tuesday to discuss the 2018 Capital Improvement Program. One of their goals includes fixing the city's sidewalks and streets.

The city engineer, Scott Hinton, led a presentation first focussing on sidewalk projects. Last year, the council voted on which sidewalks were going to be the highest priority.

Tonight, council passed a motion to work on two sidewalks off of Avenue of the Cities using this year's budget. Mayor Acri says these repairs are needed for students going to and from school.

"So we moved up in the prioritization schedule. A couple of sidewalks that are off of Avenue of the Cities because we felt it would be most impactful to our students going to and from their schools yet this year, so they were brought up in the prioritization and that is what the vote was," said Mayor Acri.

The City of Moline is also going to focus on fixing more of the city's roads in the future. In the past, they have repaired about two miles of roads a year. The plan now is to resurface or replace an extra mile of road a year for the next four years until they reach six miles.

There are a number of other projects also included in the Capital Improvement budget.

"I think it is important for the residents to know that we really view this as an important part of our budgeting process to make sure that we are addressing the capital improvement projects appropriately and we are not just getting lost in operational cost," said Mayor Acri.