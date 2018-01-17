City of Moline to hold open house on future of I-74 Corridor

Teams are coming together in Moline on Wednesday, Jan. 17 to discuss future plans and opportunities for the I-74 Corridor with the community.

The City of Moline, Renew Moline and the Laktota Group are hosting an Open House at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center at 5:30 p.m. and is scheduled to go until 8 p.m.

The I-74 Corridor refers to the land and surrounding land that will become available as soon as the former bridge is removed, following the new bridge's completion. With several parcels of land ready for development, that land will become available.

Wednesday's open house is open to the community as the group reviews potential uses and opportunities for the I-74 Corridor.

The team has gathered information while interviewing key stakeholders and are excited to share their findings.

There will be opportunities for the community to review plans and designs for the corridor, as well as provide input and feedback on what they would like to see utilize the space.