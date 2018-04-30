City of Muscatine issues fire hydrant flushing notice for Monday

The city of Muscatine is urging residents in certain neighborhoods to refrain from doing laundry on Monday.

Hydrant flushing will begin near the end of Forrest Parkway between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Areas along Kindler, Cedar, Mulberry, Wier, Bidwell, Colony Drive and Termini Drive will be impacted.

The city says the water may become discolored during the flushing, however, it is still considered safe to use during that time. Impacted residents are urged to avoid running hot water when the water is discolored as the mineral sediments can accumulate in the water heater.