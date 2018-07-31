City of Muscatine say traffic cameras give "far less" citations than expected

City of Muscatine officials say 632 citations have been issued to speeders in the first month of renewed operation of the US Hwy 61 at University Ave traffic camera.

"These numbers are far below what we recorded with that camera during the time the system was unable to issue citations." Kevin Jenison with the City of Muscatine said. "Public safety is our biggest concern and the fact that the number of drivers who are disobeying the speed and red light laws are far less than we expected is a good thing."

The camera was turned back on six weeks ago.

Citations hadn't been issued since April 26 last year, upon an order from the Polk County District Court. Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Muscatine took action to keep the cameras operating after the Iowa Transportation Department ordered some speed cameras turned off, saying the cameras didn't make interstates safer.

This past April 27, however, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the department didn't have authority over speed cameras.

The City of Muscatine had reported an increase in speeding after the ticketing halted.