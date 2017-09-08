City of Muscatine takes decision over recordings to Supreme Court

The City of Muscatine says it should not have to hand over recordings of closed meetings to Mayor Diana Broderson, and it's taking the argument to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Muscatine's attorneys argue a judge made a mistake by ruling those items could be given to the mayor in newly filed court documents.

They argue the recordings are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Broderson was previously removed from office by the City Council amidst allegations she made false claims and overstepped her authority, but a judge temporarily reinstated her.

She says she needs the recordings to present her legal case against the city.

The Supreme Court will review whether to put a hold on the case.

The city's appeal could take months.