City of Rock Falls Water Department announces upcoming projects

Rock Falls announced the start of two waterworks projects, a main valve project on Thomas Drive and hydrant flow testing.

Water main valve work on Thomas Drive

The Rock Falls Water Department will be installing a new 8″ water main valve in front of 312 Thomas Dr. to relocate the existing water main in preparation for the Storm Sewer Project planned for the near future. Weather permitting, the days of construction will be May 1st. and 2nd 2018. The water will have to be turned off to complete work. The areas affected by the water turn off will be the 300 block of Thomas Drive, 1214 and 1300 Lincoln St., and the 1300 block of Garfield St.

Water will be turned off shortly after 8:00 a.m. to the residents in the area and a Boil Order will be in effect until the City is notified that the samples are good. The water will be off for approximately 4 – 6 hours.

If rescheduling is necessary, the backup date will be Thursday May 3rd, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.

Hydrant Flow Testing

Beginning May 1, 2018, the Rock Falls Fire Dept in conjunction with the City of Rock Falls Water Department will be conducting fire hydrant Fire Flow Testing.

Fire flow tests are conducted on the water distribution systems to determine the rate of flow available in various locations for firefighting purposes. An additional benefit is derived from fire flow tests by the indication of deficiencies, closed valves, and lack of flow which can be corrected to ensure adequate fire flows as needed.

The recommended timetable states that flow tests should not be over 5 years old. The City is divided into 4 Zones (A-B-C-D) Currently Zone “A” is due for flow tests this year. The area is identified as all hydrants South of US 30 from 1st. Ave. (IL 40) west to the 14th. Ave. area, and the 200 block of East 2nd St. at the R.B.&W. Riverfront Park (2 Hydrants)

Please be aware that this may cause discolored water and possible staining of clothing. Testing will be starting on May 1st until complete. Testing will be performed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please check before using.

If you have any questions, please contact the Rock Falls Public Works at 815 622-1108.