The city of Rock Falls is evacuating parts of the city following a high-pressure gas leak.

The city posted to its Facebook page around 8:30 a.m. saying the area of 2nd Street between 1st - 4th Avenues were blocked off. The city said due to wind speed and direction, the location continues to change.

The city is asking residents to avoid the area of 212 3rd Avenue and the surrounding area while they work on the leak.