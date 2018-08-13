City of Rock Island discusses banning certain businesses

Pawn shops, titles loans and an empty plot of land are some of what can be found on 11th Street in Rock Island.

The city has been working to find an investor for the Watchtower Plaza site since Walmart did not come.

Rock Island Ald. Dylan Parker says it can be argued the west side of Rock Island has seen several businesses leave and an increase of services that prey on underserved communities.

“I would like to see no more increased number of businesses that arguably prey on our residents and to charge them obnoxiously high interest rates,” Parker said.

That is why he has been pushing for the city to explore a moratorium on certain types of businesses. Monday night, Aug. 13, council members discussed a potential ban on new pawn shops, quick loans stores and video gaming during its study session.

Through discussion, aldermen landed on exploring a moratorium on quick loan shops.

Ald. David Geenen said the city has alternatives to these high-interest businesses. The Martin Luther King Center offers a program for $250, $500 and $1,000 loans through a partnership with a local credit union. He says those interest rates are much lower than quick loan shops. Geenen says last year the MLK Center provided 78 loans.

Ald. Joshua Schipp asked that while the city explores the possibility of a moratorium, it also explores how to better market cheaper options like the MLK Center’s program, and opportunities through local credit unions.

This is the first time the city has discussed a potential ban on a business. It comes as the city is pushing for more economic development.

“If you have too many of these certain types of businesses it gets a reputation which compounds the fact that nobody is interested in investing in the west side of Rock Island, so we need to be mindful of that,” Parker said. “Just because a business is moving in doesn't mean that it's necessarily a business that will benefit our community. We’re not strictly here in city hall to increase the tax rolls. We’re here to provide a quality of life for our residents.”

Ald. Ivory Clark says he would also be interested in exploring a cap on video gaming in the city.

Currently, Rock Island has 18 video gaming locations and four more on the way.

Ald. Joshua Schipp noted video gaming does present a challenge to the casino which is a major investment in the city.

City staff will spend the next several months exploring its options. Council members asked them to talk specifically with some of the businesses already established. Any ban would not apply to shops already in operation.

