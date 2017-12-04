City of Rock Island holds public hearing on proposed property tax increase

As the city of Rock Island works on its 2018 budget, part of the plan is a proposal to increase the property tax levy. They held a hearing tonight to get public input.

The city is proposing a nearly nine percent increase on the city's portion of the total property tax bill, which is about 23 percent of the total bill. The total property tax bill also includes the school district, college, township, airport, transit, and county.

"It's important to know when we're talking about the property tax increase that it's only on the city's portion, which is less than a quarter of the total tax bill," said Stephanie Masson, the city's Finance Director.

What this means for property owners is that a home valued at 100,000 dollars would see a tax bill increase by about five dollars per month or 60 dollars annually.

Tonight, two Rock Island residents shared their concerns.

"When I'm hearing my property taxes go up, I've already started looking. Not only in Davenport, but back in Texas. I can get a house for 150 thousand dollars and I'm paying less taxes... It doesn't make sense," said one resident.

Another resident added he believes it is important to increase retail

"You know as well as I do when somebody says 'Hey, I'm raising your taxes,' it doesn't look good and it doesn't make people happy," he said.

Other possible changes include increasing water and sewer rates and an increase in refuse fees. The city is also looking at cutting certain positions.

Final action will be taken on the budget on December 18.

